Russian missile attack on Sumy outskirts kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy on May 11 killed a woman aged around 37, the regional military administration reported.

The strike was aimed against local infrastructure, the administration said without providing further details on the target or the consequences.

Russian attacks are a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered further evacuations from the region.

Overnight, Russia attacked nine communities in Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring two.