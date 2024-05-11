Skip to content
Russian missile attack on Sumy outskirts kills woman

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 8:45 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
A Russian missile attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy on May 11 killed a woman aged around 37, the regional military administration reported.

The strike was aimed against local infrastructure, the administration said without providing further details on the target or the consequences.

Russian attacks are a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered further evacuations from the region.

Overnight, Russia attacked nine communities in Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring two.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
