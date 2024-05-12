David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned that the situation in Kharkiv is “extremely dangerous” during a televised interview with Sky News on May 12.



Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”



President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.



Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages on May 11, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements: Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylne, and Strilecha.



Speaking about the delayed $61 billion U.S. military aid package approved on April 24, Cameron said that it would have been better if the funding came earlier. But added that the money will “make a difference.”



"If other countries did all the things the UK is doing in terms of long-range weapons, in terms of the training and support. We've just basically got to make our strength count,” he said.



Amid the new Russian offensive in Kharkiv, Ukrainian border towns have come under heavy strikes. Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, killing three people and injuring five.



Over the past two days, over 4,000 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.