Vovchansk, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks against Vovchansk area kill 2 civilians, injure 2

by Martin Fornusek May 11, 2024 7:25 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russia attacked the Vovchansk community in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11 with aerial bombs, rocket launchers, artillery, and drones, killing two civilians and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, Vovchansk, a town only some five kilometers (three miles) south of the Russo-Ukrainian border, has come under heavy strikes.

At 11:30 a.m., a Russian attack hit a house in Vovchansk but inflicted no casualties, the governor said.

The aftermath of a Russian KAB bomb attack against the Vovchansk community in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov)

Later during the day, at around 3:45 p.m., Russian attacks against a nearby village of Vovchanski Khutory set ablaze a house, reportedly injuring a 64-year-old man.

Russian bombs also injured another man and killed two men aged 50 and 48, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces reportedly dropped more than 20 KAB guided aerial bombs against Vovchansk and the surrounding settlements over the day.

As residents of Vovchansk continue to suffer Russian strikes, battles are ongoing in the nearby settlements.

Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements, including Pletenivka and Ohirtseve just north of Vovchansk.

Military: Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast contained, fighting continues
A military spokesperson said fighting was continuing in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions and Ukrainian forces were hunting down Russian troops he said were hidden in forested areas.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
