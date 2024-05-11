Russian attacks against Vovchansk area kill 2 civilians, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the Vovchansk community in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11 with aerial bombs, rocket launchers, artillery, and drones, killing two civilians and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, Vovchansk, a town only some five kilometers (three miles) south of the Russo-Ukrainian border, has come under heavy strikes.

At 11:30 a.m., a Russian attack hit a house in Vovchansk but inflicted no casualties, the governor said.

Later during the day, at around 3:45 p.m., Russian attacks against a nearby village of Vovchanski Khutory set ablaze a house, reportedly injuring a 64-year-old man.

Russian bombs also injured another man and killed two men aged 50 and 48, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces reportedly dropped more than 20 KAB guided aerial bombs against Vovchansk and the surrounding settlements over the day.

As residents of Vovchansk continue to suffer Russian strikes, battles are ongoing in the nearby settlements.

Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements, including Pletenivka and Ohirtseve just north of Vovchansk.