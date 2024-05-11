Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Czechia, Petr Pavel, Europe
Edit post

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia

by Martin Fornusek May 11, 2024 9:27 PM 2 min read
Czech President Petr Pavel addresses a press conference at Prague Castle on May 2, 2023, in Prague, Czechia. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.

Tensions between Russia and Europe have been mounting since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine in 2022.

According to the Czech president, Russia continues to see itself as a superpower with the right to dictate rules. Europe's support for Ukraine is therefore in its own interest, he added.

"If we want to maintain security and prosperity in this part of Europe, we must set clear boundaries for Russia," Pavel said in the interview.

"Should we fail, it could lead to serious complications in the future."

Pavel noted that peace with Russia cannot be achieved by accepting its goals. He warned that Moscow seeks to restore the power and influence from the era of the Soviet Union and will not be a peaceful partner.

Europe should prepare for a long-term confrontation with Russia, according to the president.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

Once Moscow behaves in a constructive manner, Europe should as well, but "if Russia acts against our interests, we must face it. Because otherwise, our lifestyle and our values will be under threat," the president said.

Czech authorities recently finished an investigation into deadly ammunition depot blasts on Czech soil in 2014, concluding that Russian operatives were behind the sabotage.

According to Pavel, there is still the possibility that Russia realizes it cannot achieve a military victory in Ukraine, which could lead to negotiations. The president nevertheless said that it is unlikely that Kyiv could liberate all of its occupied territories in the foreseeable future.

Except for unsuccessful negotiations in early 2022, there have been no direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow throughout the full-scale war. Russia has not been invited to the upcoming June peace summit in Switzerland.

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's military intelligence deputy head, said peace talks are possible at the earliest in the second half of 2025.

Italian defense minister calls for truce in Ukraine, peace negotiations with Russia
The comments indicated a change of heart from Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who said in November 2023 that the “time is not yet ripe” for ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.