Zelensky: Ukraine defends in northern Kharkiv Oblast, 'extremely difficult' situation in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek May 11, 2024 7:56 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian army artillerists fire artillery on the frontline as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces continue in defensive operations around northern border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on May 11.

The Russian military reportedly attempted a breakthrough in Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with the fighting continuing as of the following day.

Battles are ongoing around the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, Zelensky said.

"Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for the second day, protecting Ukrainian territory," the president said.

Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements: Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylne, and Strilecha.

The situation is also reportedly "particularly tense" in Donetsk Oblast, namely in the Pokrovsk direction near the villages of Semenivka and Netailove.

"There are more than 30 clashes daily, it is extremely difficult," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian forces continue to defend in other directions of Donetsk Oblast, namely around Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Vermivka.

"I thank each of our brigades, which bravely defends positions, repels assaults, destroys (Russian forces)," Zelensky said in the address.

"Disrupting Russian offensive plans is now the number one task."

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:04 AM

Partisans: Russian unit refuses to attack Kharkiv Oblast.

A member of the partisan group Atesh who serves in a motorized rifle battalion of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one division in his unit outright refused to participate in the offensive against Kharkiv Oblast.
