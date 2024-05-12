Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, War, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 482,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 482,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,454 tanks, 14,375 armored fighting vehicles, 16,819 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,472 artillery systems, 1,066 multiple launch rocket systems, 797 air defense systems, 350 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,910 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky: Ukraine defends in northern Kharkiv Oblast, ‘extremely difficult’ situation in Donetsk Oblast
Battles are ongoing around the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, Zelensky said.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.