General Staff: Russia has lost 482,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 482,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,454 tanks, 14,375 armored fighting vehicles, 16,819 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,472 artillery systems, 1,066 multiple launch rocket systems, 797 air defense systems, 350 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,910 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.