News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk, Russian attacks, War, Airstrike
Governor: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 3, injure 5 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova May 12, 2024 10:43 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 12.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

A massive attack on Vovchansk, a town only some five kilometers (three miles) south of the Russo-Ukrainian border, damaged dozens of houses on May 11 and killed a 51-year-old man, Syniehubov said. An 83-year-old woman and four men aged between 39 and 64 were reportedly injured.

A 38-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk in another attack overnight on May 12.  

Dozens of houses and residential buildings were destroyed and damaged after Russian morning airstrikes against the town, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.  

A family of four was trapped under the rubble.  First responders rescued two men and another one was able to get out on his own, according to the service. A 73-year-old woman was killed, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also shelled the village of Hlyboke killing a 63-year-old man, the governor reported.

Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements, including Pletenivka and Ohirtseve just north of Vovchansk.

Over the past two days, over 4,000 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid renewed Russian attacks on the region, Syniehubov said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
