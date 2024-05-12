Governor: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 3, injure 5 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 12.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

A massive attack on Vovchansk, a town only some five kilometers (three miles) south of the Russo-Ukrainian border, damaged dozens of houses on May 11 and killed a 51-year-old man, Syniehubov said. An 83-year-old woman and four men aged between 39 and 64 were reportedly injured.

A 38-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk in another attack overnight on May 12.

Dozens of houses and residential buildings were destroyed and damaged after Russian morning airstrikes against the town, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

A family of four was trapped under the rubble. First responders rescued two men and another one was able to get out on his own, according to the service. A 73-year-old woman was killed, Syniehubov said.



Russian forces also shelled the village of Hlyboke killing a 63-year-old man, the governor reported.

Ukraine's military said that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five local settlements, including Pletenivka and Ohirtseve just north of Vovchansk.

Over the past two days, over 4,000 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid renewed Russian attacks on the region, Syniehubov said.