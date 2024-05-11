Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Canada, Switzerland, global peace summit, Peace Negotiations
Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 11:40 PM 1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference on Sept. 22, 2023, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Ottawa. (David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Canada will participate in the upcoming global peace summit for Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on May 11.

The summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 and will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Trudeau wrote on X.

"I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Some 160 national delegations were invited to the peace summit, and numerous countries have confirmed their participation.

Participants of the global peace summit will formulate a common negotiating position on the outcome of the war and submit it to Russia, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on May 3, according to Deutsche Welle.

Zelensky: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to attend Switzerland peace summit
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the archbishop of Constantinople and the most senior hierarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, confirmed his participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 10.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
