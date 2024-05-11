Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Russia-Ukraine border, Drone attack, Civilian casualties
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova May 12, 2024 1:51 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 11. At least 93 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

A missile attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy killed a woman aged around 37 earlier in the day, the regional military administration reported. The strike was aimed against local infrastructure, officials said without providing further details on the target or the consequences.

Apart from the regional capital, the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. At least two communities saw mines dropped onto their territories on May 11.

Local authorities didn't provide any information on the damage to civilian property.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months, killing and injuring civilians.

Military: Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast contained, fighting continues
A military spokesperson said fighting was continuing in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions and Ukrainian forces were hunting down Russian troops he said were hidden in forested areas.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
