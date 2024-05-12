Over 300 people evacuated from border areas of Kharkiv Oblast, minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 300 civilians have been evacuated from the border communities of Kharkiv Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 11.

Several units of the Interior Ministry have been accelerating their efforts in propecting civilian population in Kharkiv Oblast amid renewed Russian attacks on the region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

Overall, at least 1,775 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 11.

Ukrainian forces continue in defensive operations around northern border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11. Battles are ongoing around the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, Zelensky said.

"Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for the second day, protecting Ukrainian territory," the president added.

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion despite the fact that the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.