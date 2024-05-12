Skip to content
News Feed, Russian offensive, Ukraine-Russia border, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks, Evacuation
Over 300 people evacuated from border areas of Kharkiv Oblast, minister says

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2024 5:57 AM 1 min read
Members of the 3rd Tank Brigade take part in a military training near the front line in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Adri Salido/Anadolu via Getty Images)
More than 300 civilians have been evacuated from the border communities of Kharkiv Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 11.  

Several units of the Interior Ministry have been accelerating their efforts in propecting civilian population in Kharkiv Oblast amid renewed Russian attacks on the region.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier reports on May 10 that Russia was carrying out new offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting reported on the Ukraine-Russia border, 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

Overall, at least 1,775 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 11.

Ukrainian forces continue in defensive operations around northern border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on May 11. Battles are ongoing around the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, Zelensky said.

"Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for the second day, protecting Ukrainian territory," the president added.

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion despite the fact that the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Military: Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast contained, fighting continues
A military spokesperson said fighting was continuing in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions and Ukrainian forces were hunting down Russian troops he said were hidden in forested areas.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
