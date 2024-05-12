Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 Russian drones in south over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense units shot down five Russian reconnaissance drones in Ukraine's south over the past day, the Air Force said on May 12.

Four Zala drones were reportedly destroyed over Kherson Oblast and one Orlan-10 was shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Neither the Air Force nor the local authorities reported any damage or casualties as a result of the drone attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on May 10, Ukraine’s air defense reportedly downed 10 out of 10 Russian Shahed-type drones.