Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 Russian drones in south over past day

by Kateryna Denisova May 12, 2024 9:46 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units shot down five Russian reconnaissance drones in Ukraine's south over the past day, the Air Force said on May 12.

Four Zala drones were reportedly destroyed over Kherson Oblast and one Orlan-10 was shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Neither the Air Force nor the local authorities reported any damage or casualties as a result of the drone attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on May 10, Ukraine’s air defense reportedly downed 10 out of 10 Russian Shahed-type drones.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
