News Feed, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, War
Russia claims 1 killed, 29 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2024 11:54 PM
The aftermath of a purported Ukrainian attack against Belgorod on May 11, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
A large-scale Ukrainian attack hit Belgorod and the surrounding region on the evening of May 11, inflicting damage and casualties, claimed the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Ukraine does not usually comment on reported attacks against Belgorod. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims made by Russian officials.

Gladkov reported a missile attack alert in the oblast at around 8:15 p.m. local time. Russian Telegram channels published footage of burning cars and smoke rising over Belgorod soon after.

According to Gladkov, a woman was killed in the attack, and 29 people, including a child, were injured and hospitalized.

Several apartment buildings, commercial enterprises, cars, and medical and educational facilities were allegedly damaged.

Damage was also reported in the nearby village of Dubovoye, Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

The governor did not specify whether the damage and casualties resulted from direct hits or falling fragments of downed projectiles.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have become a common occurrence in recent months.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.

Russia claims 6 killed, 35 injured in drone attack on Belgorod Oblast
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that drones had struck vehicles transporting workers to a factory near the village of Berezovka, and that six people died on the spot.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
