Russia attacks 106 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in one day

Russia attacked 106 infrastructure facilities in nine regions in Ukraine over the last day, the Defense Ministry's Military Media Center reported on May 12.



Various weapons were used in the attacks and 107 settlements were targeted. Thousands of households in seven oblasts are suffering power outages due to Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry reported.



In the last 24 hours, 1,146 customers in Kharkiv Oblast lost power, alongside 4,600 households in Donetsk Oblast, 2,418 households in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 450 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 510 in Sumy Oblast, 25,800 in Kherson Oblast, and 1,500 customers in Chernihiv Oblast.



While some settlements have been reconnected as of May 12, thousands still face blackouts. The situation is worse in Donetsk Oblast where 47,700 customers are disconnected from the power grid.



Russia also launched a mass attack on energy infrastructure on May 8 in central and western regions of Ukraine, the fifth attack against Ukraine's power network since the start of the year.



At least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly decommissioned as a result of the attack.



Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo warned on May 10 that the country was facing a "significant shortage of electricity."



Ukraine received an emergency electricity supply from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, the Energy Ministry reported on May 11.



Kyiv city officials began reducing evening street lighting, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on May 9.



Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, imposed power supply restrictions on industry and business between 6 p.m. and midnight.



The limitations will not impact power supplies to household consumers in Kyiv.



Popko encouraged Kyiv residents to save money and reduce energy usage between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. as these are "the most important load hours for the power system."