Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy, Blackout, Russia, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Russia attacks 106 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in one day

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2024 4:13 PM 2 min read
A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia attacked 106 infrastructure facilities in nine regions in Ukraine over the last day, the Defense Ministry's Military Media Center reported on May 12.

Various weapons were used in the attacks and 107 settlements were targeted. Thousands of households in seven oblasts are suffering power outages due to Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry reported.

In the last 24 hours, 1,146 customers in Kharkiv Oblast lost power, alongside 4,600 households in Donetsk Oblast, 2,418 households in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 450 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 510 in Sumy Oblast, 25,800 in Kherson Oblast, and 1,500 customers in Chernihiv Oblast.

While some settlements have been reconnected as of May 12, thousands still face blackouts. The situation is worse in Donetsk Oblast where 47,700 customers are disconnected from the power grid.

Russia also launched a mass attack on energy infrastructure on May 8 in central and western regions of Ukraine, the fifth attack against Ukraine's power network since the start of the year.

At least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly decommissioned as a result of the attack.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo warned on May 10 that the country was facing a "significant shortage of electricity."

Ukraine received an emergency electricity supply from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, the Energy Ministry reported on May 11.

Kyiv city officials began reducing evening street lighting, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on May 9.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, imposed power supply restrictions on industry and business between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The limitations will not impact power supplies to household consumers in Kyiv.

Popko encouraged Kyiv residents to save money and reduce energy usage between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. as these are "the most important load hours for the power system."

Opinion: Russia’s energy infrastructure attacks are depopulating Ukraine
The collapse of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last year due to Russia’s war brought the entire country to its knees. And while Ukraine was, for the most part, spared from widespread blackouts this winter, Russian forces are once again targeting critical infrastructure. Russia resumed missile and…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.