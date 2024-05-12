Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Donetsk Oblast, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Syrskyi: Russia's breakthrough attempt halted, situation in several sectors 'changing rapidly'

by Kateryna Denisova May 12, 2024 1:48 PM 2 min read
The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on June 30, 2022, in eastern Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops continue their attacks in several sectors, but attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses have been halted, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 12.

The situation "is changing rapidly" in the Kupiansk, Siversk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions amid ongoing fighting, according to Syrskyi.

"The enemy has partial success in some areas, and in others, (Ukraine's) Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position," the general said.

Russia is also reportedly continuing its assault east of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and has failed to regain lost positions near the village of Klishchiivka, located some five kilometers south of Russian-occupied Bakhmut.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Syrskyi described the situation in Kharkiv Oblast as "difficult" after Russia intensified its offensive operation in the region on May 10. Ukrainian troops are fighting in the border areas and "are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions," he said.

Ukraine's military said earlier that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylne, and Strilecha.

"The units of the Defense Forces are engaged in fierce defensive battles, and the attempts of the Russian occupiers to break through our defense have been halted. Our intelligence, artillery, and unmanned aerial systems units are working," Syrskyi said.

"All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the defense and decisions are being made promptly, including personnel."

Despite the difficult situation at the front line, the rotation of Ukrainian units to restore the combat capability of the brigades is underway, the commander-in-chief said.

Ukrainian troops engaged in 155 clashes with Russian army over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The road from death to life: Medics evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers amid intensified fighting (Photo)
Editor’s Note: Soldiers and military medics are introduced by first names and callsigns only due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – A sunflowers-painted bus drives fast toward Dnipro, clearing the way with sirens. From the front line to the rear, from death to life, it carries wounded Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentSerhii Korovayny

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
11:40 PM

Canada confirms participation in Switzerland peace summit.

"The First Peace Summit for Ukraine is in June — and Canada will be there," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X. "I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our shared goal of just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
9:27 PM

Czech president: Europe must set 'clear boundaries' for Russia.

Russia does not seek cooperation with Europe, and if European countries want to ensure peace and prosperity, they must set "clear boundaries" for Moscow, Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on May 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.