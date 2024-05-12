Syrskyi: Russia's breakthrough attempt halted, situation in several sectors 'changing rapidly'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continue their attacks in several sectors, but attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses have been halted, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 12.

The situation "is changing rapidly" in the Kupiansk, Siversk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions amid ongoing fighting, according to Syrskyi.

"The enemy has partial success in some areas, and in others, (Ukraine's) Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position," the general said.

Russia is also reportedly continuing its assault east of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and has failed to regain lost positions near the village of Klishchiivka, located some five kilometers south of Russian-occupied Bakhmut.

Syrskyi described the situation in Kharkiv Oblast as "difficult" after Russia intensified its offensive operation in the region on May 10. Ukrainian troops are fighting in the border areas and "are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions," he said.

Ukraine's military said earlier that Moscow's troops had been contained in the "gray zone" border villages, while Russia alleged the capture of five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylne, and Strilecha.

"The units of the Defense Forces are engaged in fierce defensive battles, and the attempts of the Russian occupiers to break through our defense have been halted. Our intelligence, artillery, and unmanned aerial systems units are working," Syrskyi said.

"All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the defense and decisions are being made promptly, including personnel."

Despite the difficult situation at the front line, the rotation of Ukrainian units to restore the combat capability of the brigades is underway, the commander-in-chief said.

Ukrainian troops engaged in 155 clashes with Russian army over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff reported.