Russian forces strike sunflower oil tanks in Mykolaiv

Russian forces struck sunflower oil containers ready for export at a Mykolaiv port with kamikaze drones, Dmytro Pletenchuk, press officer of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

A large amount of oil is leaking into the streets and firefighters had to work for hours to put out the fire, Pletenchuk said.

Seventeen percent of the world's export of sunflower oil passes through this port, where one of Ukraine's largest sunflower oil exporters keeps its containers, according to Pletenchuk.

This is the second time Russia has struck sunflower oil containers at the port.