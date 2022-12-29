Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

New York Times: US tries to stop Iran from providing drones for Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 3:26 am
Several intelligence, military and national security officials have told the New York Times about an expanding U.S. program that aims to cut off Iran’s ability to manufacture combat drones and make it harder for the Russians to launch the unmanned “kamikaze” aircraft. 

The Biden administration has recently accelerated its moves to deprive Iran of the Western-made components needed to manufacture the drones being sold to Russia after the wreckage of intercepted drones showed that "they were stuffed with made-in-America technology."

In the meantime, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with other technology to counter drones, most recently as part of a $275 million shipment of military aid, the Pentagon announced on Dec. 9. American officials have declined to provide details on the specific assistance, citing operational security.

