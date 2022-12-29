Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

ISW: Russian forces appear less likely to conduct new offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 5:46 am
Russian forces are likely establishing defenses against possible Ukrainian offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The U.S.-based think tank said in its latest report quoting a senior Ukrainian military official that there are "no signs of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast forming strike groups despite" some rotations and deployments there.

Recent Russian mining and fortification efforts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Dnipro River coastline indicate that Russian forces do not seek to conduct an offensive there, the ISW found.

