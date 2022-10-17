Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Russia uses 'newly mobilized and undertrained recruits' to reinforce degraded elite units

September 29, 2022 6:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that Russian authorities are sending untrained conscripts to strengthen degraded remainders of various units, including Russia's 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army, considered as one of Russia's most elite. 

According to the ISW, the addition of newly mobilized forces to these units of the Russian army is unlikely to increase their combat power.

