Military: Ukraine downs Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter on May 13, the 47th Mechanized Brigade reported.

Soldiers did not specify where the downing occurred, but the brigade is currently operating in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ka-52 Alligator is an updated twin-seat variant of Russia's Ka-50 attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored and unarmored ground targets, tanks, low-speed aerial targets, and personnel, according to the Airforce Technology website.

The helicopter has an estimated price tag of around $16 million.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 675 aircraft — 350 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff. If confirmed, the Ka-52 will make it 326 helicopters.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine claimed to have shot down two Su-25 fighter jets.