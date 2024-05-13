Skip to content
Military: Ukraine downs Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter

by Kateryna Denisova May 13, 2024 1:28 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Kamov Ka-52 Alligator military helicopter takes part in a military aviation competition in Russia's Krasnodar region on March 28, 2019. (Vitaly Timkiv/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter on May 13, the 47th Mechanized Brigade reported.

Soldiers did not specify where the downing occurred, but the brigade is currently operating in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ka-52 Alligator is an updated twin-seat variant of Russia's Ka-50 attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored and unarmored ground targets, tanks, low-speed aerial targets, and personnel, according to the Airforce Technology website.

The helicopter has an estimated price tag of around $16 million.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 675 aircraft — 350 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff. If confirmed, the Ka-52 will make it 326 helicopters.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine claimed to have shot down two Su-25 fighter jets.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
