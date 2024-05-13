Media: Zelensky to visit Spain to sign bilateral security agreement with Sanchez

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a trip to Spain in the coming days to sign a bilateral security agreement, the El Pais newspaper reported on May 13, citing unnamed sources in the country's government.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada,the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Ukraine is preparing bilateral security agreements with seven more countries, including Spain.

Zelensky will sign a deal with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid during his visit, according to the media outlet. The two nations have finalized negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement last week.

Ukraine's president visited Spain in October 2023 to participate in the third European Political Community Summit in Granada.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations and bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.