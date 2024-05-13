General Staff: Russia has lost 484,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 484,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13.

This number includes 1,740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,485 tanks, 14,417 armored fighting vehicles, 16,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,487 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 797 air defense systems, 350 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,936 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.