News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, War, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 484,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 8:37 AM 1 min read
Members of the SPG-9 anti tank recoilless gun crew fires the gun onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on August 14, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Bakhmut and its surroundings continue to be places of most fierce battles since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian infantry, leading the counteroffensive and directly engaging in ground combats with the enemy, is always supported by tanks and artillery. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 484,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13.

This number includes 1,740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,485 tanks, 14,417 armored fighting vehicles, 16,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,487 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 797 air defense systems, 350 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,936 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

General Staff: Battle for Vovchansk ongoing, Russia achieving ‘tactical success’
Fighting is ongoing for Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as Ukrainian troops are attempting to fend off Russia’s attempt to capture the city, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on May 13.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Ukraine news
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
