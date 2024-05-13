Construction of fortifications around Vovchansk was 'difficult,' official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The construction of fortifications around the border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast was "difficult" due to constant Russian shelling, Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, told Radio Svoboda on May 13.

Vovchansk, situated less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border, is currently a key focus of Russia's renewed push into Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia launched the offensive operation on May 10 after carrying out intense aerial strikes in the direction of Vovchansk on May 9.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement early on May 13 that Russia has "tactical success" in the fight for Vovchansk.

Fortifications in the area were built and strengthened after the town was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, "but the situation was and is extremely difficult" due to the close proximity of Vovchansk to the Russian border, Gambarashvili said.

"Vovchansk has been under constant shelling for a year and a half after deoccupation," which made it difficult to carry out construction work, Gambarashvili said. "It is very dangerous to work under shelling."

The construction of fortifications was "perhaps not so tight," Gambarashvili added.

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated on Sept. 11, 2022, during Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference in December 2023 that the most powerful fortifications had been constructed in Kharkiv Oblast.