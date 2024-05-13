Skip to content
News Feed, fortifications, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk, War, Ukraine
Construction of fortifications around Vovchansk was 'difficult,' official says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 1:28 PM 2 min read
A police car drives past a destroyed building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 11, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent).
The construction of fortifications around the border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast was "difficult" due to constant Russian shelling, Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, told Radio Svoboda on May 13.

Vovchansk, situated less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border, is currently a key focus of Russia's renewed push into Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia launched the offensive operation on May 10 after carrying out intense aerial strikes in the direction of Vovchansk on May 9.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement early on May 13 that Russia has "tactical success" in the fight for Vovchansk.

Fortifications in the area were built and strengthened after the town was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, "but the situation was and is extremely difficult" due to the close proximity of Vovchansk to the Russian border, Gambarashvili said.

"Vovchansk has been under constant shelling for a year and a half after deoccupation," which made it difficult to carry out construction work, Gambarashvili said. "It is very dangerous to work under shelling."

The construction of fortifications was "perhaps not so tight," Gambarashvili added.

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated on Sept. 11, 2022, during Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference in December 2023 that the most powerful fortifications had been constructed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
