News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Exports, Free Trade Agreement, European Union
European Council extends export tariffs suspension for Ukraine for another year

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 4:45 PM 1 min read
The flags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 24, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The European Council agreed on May 13 to extend the suspension of export tariffs for Ukraine and Moldova for another year, the council's press service said.

The extension of the free-trade regime also included two new "safeguard mechanisms to protect the EU market."

The EU's trade liberalization policies toward Ukraine have caused tension in some member states and led to widespread protests in Poland, with smaller-scale demonstrations occurring in Romania and Hungary.

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski said in January that he was "fundamentally opposed" to prolonging the EU's free trade regime with Ukraine, calling instead for a "gradual, mutual liberalization."

The two new measures, which may serve to mitigate some of Poland's opposition to the free-trade regime, will allow for "regular monitoring" and the imposition of quotas if the level of exports of key agricultural and food products exceeds that of the previous three years.

The extension of the measures "reaffirms the EU’s unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine," the press release read.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the council for the decision and said it "brings Ukraine and Europe even closer together."

The extension will run from June 6, 2024, to June 5, 2025.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.