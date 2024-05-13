Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine's military intelligence, Pilot, Russia, Missile attack, Aircraft
Edit post

Military intelligence identifies Russian soldiers behind cruise missile strikes

by Kateryna Denisova May 13, 2024 10:45 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of a Russian missile fragment in a park in Kyiv on March 24, 2024. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has identified Russian Air Force personnel responsible for carrying out cruise missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) announced on May 13.

As of late March, Ukraine reportedly shot down more than 2,000 cruise and ballistic Russian missiles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency identified 29 people who are part of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Air Force.

It consists of 121st and 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiments. The first is based at the Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, where Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers are stationed. The second is based at the Shaikovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast, where Tu-22M3 long-range bombers are deployed.

"These pilots are responsible for numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine as a result of the criminal missile terror they conduct from Russia's territory," HUR said.

Moscow has repeatedly used cruise missiles, including Kh-22 which are designed to destroy aircraft carriers, against civilians in Ukraine. Using that type of missiles, Russian forces struck a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro in January 2023, killing 46 residents and injuring over 80 others.

"There will be a fair retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine," Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
