Governor: Russian ammunition depot explodes in occupied Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian ammunition depot exploded in the occupied town of Sorokyne (Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast, on May 13, Governor Artem Lysohor said.

The ammunition depot is located near the border with Russia, some 130 kilometers from the front line, Lysohor reported.

Russian Telegram channels shared videos showing smoke rising over Sorokyne after explosions.

Moscow-installed head of the occupied region, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed a missile attack on an industrial area in the town, blaming Ukraine. According to him, three people were killed and four injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russian soldiers use up ammunition "quite quickly," and it will take time to accumulate it elsewhere away from the front line, Lysohor said.

"The Russian military has a limited supply of ammunition in this area now, which should soon affect their offensive effort," the governor added.

Fires were reported at oil depots in occupied Luhansk and the town of Rovenky in the region over the past week. Russian proxies claimed that they were hit by Ukrainian forces, which cannot be verified independently.