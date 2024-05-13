Skip to content
Over 5,000 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 9:34 AM 1 min read
A volunteer helps an elderly woman who was evacuated from the Vovchansk district as she arrives at an evacuation point in Kharkiv Oblast on May 12, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, 5,762 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid heavy fighting in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 13.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

More than 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire over the past day, and the town of Vovchansk was hit by "a series of massive shelling," Syniehubov said.

"At the moment, the enemy has tactical success" in the fight for Vovchansk, Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on social media in the early hours of May 13.

The attacks injured nine civilians across the region, according to Syniehubov.

Of the 5,762 civilians who were evacuated, 2,589 were evacuated from Kharkiv district. Fighting is ongoing in the north of the district, in the area that borders Russia.

Another 2,695 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv district, to the southeast of the city of Kharkiv, and 44 people were evacuated from Bohoduhiv district, to the west of Kharkiv.

Civilians flee Vovchansk under Russian bombardment as ground offensive on Kharkiv begins
Vovchansk is ground zero of Russia’s new offensive into Kharkiv Oblast, the first time a serious push has been made to take territory across the border since the area was liberated from Russian occupation in 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
