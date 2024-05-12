Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk
Edit post

General Staff: Battle for Vovchansk ongoing, Russia achieving 'tactical success'

by Dmytro Basmat May 13, 2024 2:21 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People go shopping for food along houses destroyed by mortar attacks on Nov. 8, 2023, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Fighting is ongoing for Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as Ukrainian troops are attempting to fend off Russia's attempt to capture the city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13.

"At the moment, the enemy has tactical success" in the fight for Vovchansk, the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

In recent days, Vovchansk has become a key target of Russia’s new offensive, as Russia launched an attempt on May 10 to break through in Kharkiv Oblast.

The General Staff said it is mounting a defensive operation to halt Russian advances that have breached Ukraine's defenses. Additional reserves are being deployed to the area in order to "stabilize the situation."

"Our defenders are conducting defensive operations, inflicting fire damage on the enemy, widely using unmanned systems for reconnaissance and pinpoint strikes to inflict maximum losses."

Ukraine's General Staff said that over 100 Russian soldiers have been killed throughout the day on May 12 amid heavy fighting for the city. Upwards of five Russian battalions are currently attempting to advance on the city.

General Staff reported on May 10 that Ukrainian defenders were fighting off Russian forces in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

There are ongoing battles for "gray zone" border settlements of Strilecha, Pylne, and Borysivka, as well as in the sectors of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve, the General Staff said. The aforementioned settlements lie along Kharkiv Oblast's border with Russia.

"The operational situation remains difficult and dynamically changing in the direction of Kharkiv," the General Staff reported on May 13.

Vovchansk was previously liberated from Russian occupation during Ukraine’s lightning counteroffensive in September 2022.

Civilians flee Vovchansk under Russian bombardment as ground offensive on Kharkiv begins
Vovchansk is ground zero of Russia’s new offensive into Kharkiv Oblast, the first time a serious push has been made to take territory across the border since the area was liberated from Russian occupation in 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.