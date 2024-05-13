Skip to content
News Feed, Georgia, Georgia protests, Eastern Europe, Foreign Agents Law
Parliamentary committee takes 1 minute to assess Georgia's foreign agents law

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 11:21 AM 2 min read
Police intervene protesters as demonstrators protest the bill on 'transparency of foreign influence' in front of the parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 13, 2024. (Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Georgian Parliament's Legal Committee took just 67 seconds to assess and vote on the controversial foreign agents' law. At the same time, most opposition MPs could not join the session, Georgian news outlet Civil Georgia reported on May 13.

The weekend saw tens of thousands of people marching through Tbilisi on May 11 to voice their opposition to the bill, which would require organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents."

The law mirrors repressive Russian laws used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics and has become popularly known in Georgia as the "Russian law."

Most opposition lawmakers "were delayed outside the parliament building by the police," and deliberations did not take place, Civil Georgia said.

The Legal Committee reportedly took just 55 seconds to vote on the law.

Khatia Dekanoidze, an opposition politician and former head of Ukraine's police, condemned the session as "shameful" and "illegitimate."

"We, the representatives of the opposition, were not allowed to attend the meeting, because the policemen delayed us outside," Dekanoidze said.

"Even the representatives of the majority did not have time to enter, only the chairman of the committee (Anri) Okhanashvili entered and a few people were supposedly granted legitimacy," Dekanoidze said.

According to Civil Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party plans to adopt the law in its third and final hearing on May 14.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
