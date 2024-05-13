Georgian police arrest 2 US citizens at Tbilisi protests

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian police arrested 20 people, including two U.S. citizens, at the ongoing anti-government protests in Tbilisi on May 13, the Internal Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry's statement only listed the initials and birthdates of the two Americans, but the Kyiv Independent learned that one of those arrested was Patrick Hernandez-Ball, a 29-year-old from California who has lived in Georgia for several years.

Another citizen of Russia was also arrested, the ministry said. The individuals "ignored the legal request of the police" and "violated public order, resisted, and insulted law enforcement officers."

Pro-government Telegram channels began spreading allegations that Hernandez-Ball and the other U.S. citizen who was arrested came to Georgia to "organize a revolution."

Hernandez-Ball worked as an English teacher, and there is no evidence to support the accusations.

Tens of thousands of people have been protesting daily against the controversial foreign agents draft law that the ruling Georgian Dream party is trying to pass.

The law mirrors repressive Russian laws used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics and has become popularly known in Georgia as the "Russian law."

The final hearing of the law is scheduled for May 14.

Georgian police have taken an increasingly heavy-handed approach to the protesters, using tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets in an attempt to disrupt the demonstrations.

Videos have been widely circulated on social media that show individual protesters being singled out and beaten by police.