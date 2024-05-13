Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks
1 killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat May 13, 2024 3:58 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked nine communities in Sumy Oblast on May 12, killing one person and injuring two others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the village of Krasnopillia, one person was killed and another two were injured as a result of separate Russian artillery shelling.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, drone, and tank attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

In total, 157 explosions were recorded in 26 separate attacks on the region.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 53 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Russian missile attack on Sumy outskirts kills woman
A Russian attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy on May 11 killed a woman aged around 37, the regional military administration reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek






Author: Dmytro Basmat
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
2:23 AM

Ukraine takes third place at Eurovision 2024.

With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.
