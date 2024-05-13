1 killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Sumy Oblast on May 12, killing one person and injuring two others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Sumy, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the village of Krasnopillia, one person was killed and another two were injured as a result of separate Russian artillery shelling.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, drone, and tank attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

In total, 157 explosions were recorded in 26 separate attacks on the region.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 53 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.



















