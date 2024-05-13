Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgia protests, Foreign Agents Law, Tbilisi, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Protests continue overnight in Tbilisi ahead of final vote on foreign agents bill

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 9:01 AM 2 min read
Demonstrators protest overnight against the Foreign Agent bill in front of the Georgian Parliament building on May 12, 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Nicolo Vincenzo Malvestuto/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Thousands of protesters remained on the streets of Tbilisi overnight on May 12 ahead of the final reading of the controversial "foreign agents law" in Georgia's parliament on May 13.

The law would require organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents." The law mirrors repressive Russian laws used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics and has become popularly known in Georgia as the "Russian law."

The weekend saw tens of thousands of people gather in Georgia's capital, with around 50,000 protesters marching through Tbilisi on May 11 to voice their opposition to the bill.

Georgia's Internal Affairs Ministry warned early on May 13 that protesters should leave the entrance of parliament to allow lawmakers to enter the building.

"Otherwise the police will act within frames of powers stipulated by law and ensure that entry ways to parliament are cleared by police forces," the ministry said.

The protests have been marred by police violence, with police using tear gas, water cannons,  other chemical substances, rubber bullets, and extreme physical force to attempt to clear the demonstrations.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the use of force and placed the blame on the protesters, saying in a speech that "violence begets violence."

The foreign agents bill was first introduced in 2023 by Kobakhidze's Georgian Dream party, but was abandoned after it sparked mass demonstrations.

The Georgian Dream party reintroduced the legislation in parliament in April, renaming it a bill on the "transparency of foreign influence" but keeping the intent of the previous law essentially identical.

Pawel Herczynski, the EU's ambassador to Georgia, told the press on April 11 that the law was "incompatible" with European values.

Georgian president accuses government of being ‘prone to making concessions to Russia’
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was referring to the controversial foreign agents law, known popularly among its opponents in Georgia as the Russian law, which Georgian Dream is attempting to pass in parliament.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.