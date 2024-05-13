Skip to content
News Feed, Chernihiv Oblast, cluster munitions, War, Russian attack
Police: Russian cluster munitions attack in Chernihiv Oblast injures 3

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 3:57 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on Chernihiv Oblast on May 13, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police)
Russian troops attacked the border town of Snovsk in Chernihiv Oblast on May 13 with cluster munitions, injuring three people, Ukraine's National Police reported.

The attack on the town in the Koriukivka district reportedly damaged civilian infrastructure, houses and cars.

A 39-year-old woman and two men, aged 51 and 72, suffered injuries, according to the police.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region has been since attacked near-daily.

Over the past week, Russia carried out 50 attacks against 20 settlements in the region, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
