Governor: Russia fires at Sumy Oblast over 80 times on Nov. 29
November 30, 2022 5:51 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Telegram on Nov. 29 that Russian forces targeted Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Vorozhba, and Druzhba communities. No casualties were reported.
