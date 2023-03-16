Governor: Extended curfew to be introduced in Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a new extended curfew will be introduced for five days in the Kherson Oblast.

The curfew will last from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. from March 13 to 17.

According to Prokudin, authorities received information about the possible presence of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups in the region.

The curfew is aimed at preventing casualties among the civilian population during the counter-subversive measures.

“I ask everyone who needs to leave the region today to do so immediately and in the future to plan their stay in the city and region,” said the governor.

After parts of Kherson Oblast were liberation by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River, has been continuously shelled by the Russian forces.