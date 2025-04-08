The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Russia, Kaliningrad, Czechia, NATO, Disinformation, Hacker attack
Hackers target Czech PM's X account, post fake claim of Russian attack on troops near Kaliningrad

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 8, 2025 11:42 AM
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's X account was hacked on April 8, leading to the publication of false posts including a claim that Russian troops had attacked Czech forces near Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

"The post about the attack on Czech soldiers is not true," government spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova told Reuters.

Kaliningrad, a heavily militarized Russian territory wedged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania, does not share a border with Czechia, which lies further southwest in Central Europe.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

The false post appeared designed to stoke panic or provoke confusion amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia.

Czechia has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Prague has supplied military aid, including tanks and artillery, accepted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, and consistently supported EU and NATO sanctions against Moscow.

The cyberattack comes as Western intelligence agencies warn of Russia's efforts to sow disinformation, destabilize European democracies, and prepare for potential military escalation within the next five years.

As peace talks stumble, can Ukraine hold the line against Russia’s spring offensive?
In a way unseen since the start of the full-scale invasion, the daily grind of the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken the back seat in world headlines. The dizzying U.S. President Donald Trump-led attempts to negotiate peace in the world arena dominate the news cycle
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

