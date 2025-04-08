3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people were killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on April 8.

Russia launched 46 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, Ukraine's military said.

Air defenses shot down nine drones, while another 31 vanished from radar, likely serving as decoys to confuse and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems. Ukrainian electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups repelled the assault.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling killed two residents in Kostyantynivka and Hryshyno, and wounded two others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man was killed, and five others were injured. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that homes, a garage, and a non-operational recreation center were damaged.

Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast injured eight people, including a child, and struck critical and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast sustained artillery and drone strikes that wounded four people — two men and two women — Governor Serhii Lysak said.