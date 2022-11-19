DTEK says its chief didn’t call Ukrainians to leave country during winter

According to the statement by Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, during the interview with BBC, the company's CEO Maksym Tymchenko did not call Ukrainians to leave the country to save energy but said there is no "emergency that requires (Ukrainians) to flee."

Earlier today, BBC reported Tymchenko saying that if Ukrainians can "find alternative place to stay for another three or four months, it will be very helpful to the system."

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost half of Ukraine's energy system is out of order due to the massive Russian strikes.

He noted that on Nov. 15 alone, Moscow launched about 100 missiles, primarily targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko then called the attack the "most massive" bombardment of power infrastructure since the beginning of the war.

The previous large-scale attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure took place on three separate Mondays in October, resulting in mass power outages nationwide, including in Kyiv.

Since then, Kyiv and other busy cities have been grappling with power cuts under the government's efforts to conserve electricity amid a Russian blitz on energy sites.