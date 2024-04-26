Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on April 26, injuring four civilians, the regional police reported.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

The Russian military launched an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the village of Shestakove on the evening of April 26, authorities said. The attack struck an agricultural enterprise, injuring a 42-year-old man.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a Rusisan drone struck a civilian car and wounded three people. A woman, aged 55 years, and her husband, 57, were injured along with their 19-year-old son. The vehicle was also damaged.

The family was delivering humanitarian aid to residents of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok at the time of the attack, authorities said.