Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast injure 4

by Abbey Fenbert April 26, 2024 10:14 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast on April 26, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Police / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on April 26, injuring four civilians, the regional police reported.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

The Russian military launched an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the village of Shestakove on the evening of April 26, authorities said. The attack struck an agricultural enterprise, injuring a 42-year-old man.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a Rusisan drone struck a civilian car and wounded three people. A woman, aged 55 years, and her husband, 57, were injured along with their 19-year-old son. The vehicle was also damaged.

The family was delivering humanitarian aid to residents of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok at the time of the attack, authorities said.

Sumy Oblast fortifies amid looming threat of Kharkiv attack
A group of military officers, local police chiefs, border guards, emergency service workers, and farmers gather around a map of Sumy Oblast’s Myropillia community in an undisclosed location around a mile from Russia. The air raid siren doesn’t interrupt the meeting, which is devoted t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
3:18 PM

Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
