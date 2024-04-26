Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2 elderly women, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two women and injuring three others, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported.

The town of Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

A two-hour Russian attack on Bilopillia reportedly damaged a high-rise building and private residences. Two women aged 77 and 69 were killed, and three other women suffered injuries, the ministry said.

Russian troops also used two guided aerial bombs to strike industrial facilities in the city of Sumy, according to preliminary data. No casualties were reported. Police and first responders are working at the site after the attack.

Russian strikes against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. The government announced on April 12 that it had allocated Hr 1.5 billion ($38 million) for constructing additional fortifications in Sumy Oblast.