News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian military, Russian Podlet-K1 radar station, War, HUR
Ukraine’s military intelligence says it hit Russian $5 million radar system

by Dinara Khalilova April 27, 2024 1:56 PM 1 min read
Russia's Podlet-K1 radar station. (Rosoboronexport)
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) and the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade struck a Russian Podlet-K1 radar station, HUR reported on April 27.

The Podlet-K1, also known as the 48Ya6-K1, is a modern mobile radar system designed to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes, according to the Army Recognition website. The system is reportedly worth around $5 million and can detect up to 200 targets simultaneously.

The attack hit the station’s antenna post and diesel generator, according to HUR. The agency did not provide further details on the attack or the damage.

"The Podlet radar station is a relatively new Russian development — they began distributing it to the aggressor state’s army in 2015," HUR said on Telegram.

"This system was used by the enemy to detect and transmit target coordinates to Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems."

Ukrainian drones on April 17 attacked a military unit in the city of Kovylkino in Russia's Mordovia Republic, some 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, hitting a Container radar station, an intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
