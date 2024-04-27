Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, The Kyiv Independent, Mediapart, France, Partnership, Journalism
Edit post

Kyiv Independent partners with French investigative outlet Mediapart

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2024 2:38 PM 1 min read
A picture taken on December 28, 2016 in Paris shows the logo of independent news outlet Mediapart. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Kyiv Independent and French investigative online newspaper Mediapart have launched a joint partnership, providing audiences of both outlets with more access to in-depth reporting.

Mediapart is an independent award-winning French investigative online newspaper founded in 2008 by French political journalist Edwy Plenel.

Mediapart has conducted hundreds of investigations on political corruption, financial corruption, and environmental damage, as well as on social, sexual, and police violence.

Articles from the Kyiv Independent will be re-published and translated into French for Mediapart's audience, while the Kyiv Independent will get access to Mediapart's journalism, which is otherwise only available in French.

As a result of this partnership, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," the latest documentary created by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, is now accessible to the French-speaking audience, as Mediapart has produced the French subtitles for it.

"For many journalists, Mediapart is a household name, and their founder Edwy Plenel is a legend. To be their first partner in Ukraine is an honor," said Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.  

"We visited Mediapart in Paris last year, and there was this immediate chemistry - we felt we were like-minded people who are driven by the same ideas about what good journalism should be," Rudenko said.

Kyiv Independent editor-in-chief shortlisted for Gongadze Prize for journalism
Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko has been shortlisted for the Gongadze Award, a Ukrainian prize for independent journalism.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.