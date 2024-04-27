Kyiv Independent partners with French investigative outlet Mediapart

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent and French investigative online newspaper Mediapart have launched a joint partnership, providing audiences of both outlets with more access to in-depth reporting.

Mediapart is an independent award-winning French investigative online newspaper founded in 2008 by French political journalist Edwy Plenel.

Mediapart has conducted hundreds of investigations on political corruption, financial corruption, and environmental damage, as well as on social, sexual, and police violence.

Articles from the Kyiv Independent will be re-published and translated into French for Mediapart's audience, while the Kyiv Independent will get access to Mediapart's journalism, which is otherwise only available in French.

As a result of this partnership, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," the latest documentary created by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, is now accessible to the French-speaking audience, as Mediapart has produced the French subtitles for it.

"For many journalists, Mediapart is a household name, and their founder Edwy Plenel is a legend. To be their first partner in Ukraine is an honor," said Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.

"We visited Mediapart in Paris last year, and there was this immediate chemistry - we felt we were like-minded people who are driven by the same ideas about what good journalism should be," Rudenko said.