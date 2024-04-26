Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.

Russia struck the region at least 24 times, targeting the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda as well as the regional capital of Sumy.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the region with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. Several unguided rockets targeted the town of Bilopillia and surrounding areas, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

A two-hour Russian attack on Bilopillia damaged a high-rise building and several private residences. Two women aged 77 and 69 were killed, the Interior Ministry reported earlier.

Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 32 explosions reported in the area. The town is located a mere eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.