News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine-Russia border, Russian attacks, Drone attacks, Civilian casualties
Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5

by Olena Goncharova April 27, 2024 2:46 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on April 8. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.

Russia struck the region at least 24 times, targeting the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda as well as the regional capital of Sumy.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the region with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. Several unguided rockets targeted the town of Bilopillia and surrounding areas, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

A two-hour Russian attack on Bilopillia damaged a high-rise building and several private residences. Two women aged 77 and 69 were killed, the Interior Ministry reported earlier.

Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 32 explosions reported in the area. The town is located a mere eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

Russia throws thousands of troops to capture Chasiv Yar. Why is it so important?
As the U.S. took months to approve the next package of much-needed military aid to Kyiv, Russia used the moment to step up its offensive operations in Ukraine. After capturing Avdiivka and multiple villages in the east, Moscow now has its eyes on the next primary target, the town
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
3:18 PM

Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
