Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Denys Shmyhal, Budget deficit, Foreign assistance, EU aid, United States
Edit post

Shmyhal: Ukraine has received $12 billion in international aid this year to help cover budget deficit

by Sonya Bandouil April 27, 2024 7:01 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) at a meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced during a government meeting that Ukraine has received approximately $12 billion in external financing since the beginning of the year to help address the budget deficit.

In an address to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund forum last October, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine would require nearly $42 billion in economic assistance in 2024 to offset the deficit. According to Shmyhal, the deficit will make up as much as 21% of Ukraine’s GDP this year.

He highlighted the recent receipt of 1.5 billion euros from the EU, and noted that nearly $8 billion would come from the U.S. aid package that passed this week.

Shmyhal emphasized that these funds are crucial for financing medical services, salaries for healthcare workers and teachers, and social programs.

"We are grateful to our allies and partners for their support," Shmyhal said.

The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed a foreign aid bill amounting to $60.84 billion on April 20, after months of political infighting. The aid package became finalized after the U.S. Senate approved the bill and President Biden signed it.

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive record budget financing from partners in March
Ukraine will receive more than $9 billion in financial aid in March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.