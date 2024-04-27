General Staff: Russia has lost 465,054 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 465,054 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 27.

This number includes 1,124 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,268 tanks, 13,971 armored fighting vehicles, 16,019 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,905 artillery systems, 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems, 775 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,485 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.