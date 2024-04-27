Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian military, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 465,054 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2024 9:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022. (Genya Savilov/AFP)
Russia has lost 465,054 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 27.

This number includes 1,124 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,268 tanks, 13,971 armored fighting vehicles, 16,019 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,905 artillery systems, 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems, 775 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,485 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US announces additional $6 billion in weapons for Ukraine
Key developments on April 26: * US to allocate additional $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine * Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield * Ukraine retrieves bodies of 140 fallen soldiers * El Pais: Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine * US envoy to OSCE: Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
