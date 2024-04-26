Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Belgium, Western aid, Military aid, Air defense, Rockets, European allies
Minister: Belgium to allocate $213 million for German-led air defense initiative

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2024 12:34 AM 2 min read
Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder speaking at the Kyiv Investment Forum on Nov. 16, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Bert Van Den Broucke / Photonews via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgium will pledge 200 million euros ($213 million) for the German-led air defense initiative and supply Ukraine with rockets, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on April 26 during the press conference, according to the Belgian channel RTBF.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of air defense systems amid an uptick in Russian attacks on population centers and energy infrastructure.

U.S.-made Patriots are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles. Berlin is reportedly pressuring NATO and European allies to send their systems to Kyiv rather than keeping them unused.

Dedonder noted that Belgium would provide Ukraine with additional rockets from its own military stocks for the air defense systems. The Belgian Defense Minister did not specify the number or the type of weaponry to be sent to Kyiv.

"Our message is always the same: the day Russia stops its invasion and cedes the illegally occupied territories, the conflict will end. We will never stop to reiterate our demand for an end to hostilities and a return to political and diplomatic dialogue," Dedonder said.

Brussels previously announced the first F-16 fighter jets to be delivered to Ukraine "later this year."

This news came after the Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was held online on April 26, the two-year anniversary of the group.

Canada also announced on April 26 a new batch of military aid, donating to Ukraine's domestic drone production and a Czech-led ammunition initiative, while the U.S. would allocate $6 billion for military assistance for Kyiv under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
3:18 PM

Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
