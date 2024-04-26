Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian military, Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Yakovets
Edit post

Zelensky dismisses Armed Forces' Support Forces commander appointed in March

by Kateryna Hodunova April 26, 2024 7:40 PM 1 min read
Brigadier General Oleksandr Yakovets was dismissed as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces on April 26, 2024. (The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 dismissed Oleksandr Yakovets as the commander of the Support Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to the decree published on the Presidential Office's website.

Yakovets was appointed the Support Forces commander on March 4, replacing Dmytro Hereha. Yakovets previously held an administrative position in the Support Forces.

Zelensky signed another decree on Yakovets on April 26, appointing him the head of Ukraine's Special Transport Service. The president also dismissed Bohdan Bondar, who had led the unit since March 2022.

The State Special Transport Service is a unit of the Defense Ministry. Its responsibilities include building, repairing, and protecting the national transportation system's facilities.

Yakovets started his military career in 1992, took part in Ukraine's Anti-Terrorist Operation against Russian-backed militants in the Donbas, and received several state awards.

Zelensky began to reshuffle Ukraine's military command in February, dismissing Ukraine's top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In April, more changes in high-level military command were announced, including the new appointments in the Southern, Eastern, and Western Operational Commands.

Zelensky appoints Volodymyr Hordiychuk as new deputy commander of National Guard
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Volodymyr Hordiychuk as the new deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NSU), the President’s Office announced on April 5.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:18 PM

Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported. An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.