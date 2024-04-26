Zelensky dismisses Armed Forces' Support Forces commander appointed in March

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 dismissed Oleksandr Yakovets as the commander of the Support Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to the decree published on the Presidential Office's website.

Yakovets was appointed the Support Forces commander on March 4, replacing Dmytro Hereha. Yakovets previously held an administrative position in the Support Forces.

Zelensky signed another decree on Yakovets on April 26, appointing him the head of Ukraine's Special Transport Service. The president also dismissed Bohdan Bondar, who had led the unit since March 2022.

The State Special Transport Service is a unit of the Defense Ministry. Its responsibilities include building, repairing, and protecting the national transportation system's facilities.

Yakovets started his military career in 1992, took part in Ukraine's Anti-Terrorist Operation against Russian-backed militants in the Donbas, and received several state awards.

Zelensky began to reshuffle Ukraine's military command in February, dismissing Ukraine's top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In April, more changes in high-level military command were announced, including the new appointments in the Southern, Eastern, and Western Operational Commands.