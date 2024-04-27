Japan reaffirms commitments to support Ukrainian energy sector

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a visit to Japan, a Ukrainian delegation led by Energy Minister German Galushchenko held discussions with Japanese officials regarding assistance in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

Galushchenko outlined the extensive losses incurred, particularly in thermal and hydro generation, and emphasized the urgent need for equipment to restore capacity and enhance resilience before the next winter. Specifically, the focus was on acquiring gear such as gas turbines, gas piston units, and portable mobile generators.

Japanese officials expressed readiness to share expertise in nuclear safety and reconstruction, reaffirming ongoing support for Ukraine at international forums like the G7. Keichi Ichikawa, the Assistant Chief Secretary at Japan's Cabinet Secretariat, said that supporting Ukraine's energy sector remained the foremost focus of Japan's aid efforts.

Japan, the third largest donor to Ukraine, has allocated substantial financial aid, underscoring its commitment to Ukraine's recovery and energy security.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Japan has contributed around $8 billion to Ukraine in humanitarian and financial assistance, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.