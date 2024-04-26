Skip to content
Ukraine's military intelligence launches cyberattack against United Russia party

by Kateryna Hodunova April 26, 2024 10:37 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during the United Russia party congress in Moscow, on Dec. 17, 2023. (Yekaterina Sthtukina/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence carried out a massive cyberattack on April 26, targeting the online platforms of Russia's ruling United Russia party, a source in Ukraine's special services told the Kyiv Independent.

United Russia claimed earlier in the day that its electronic services were under large-scale DDoS attacks. The party alleged that the attacks were linked to the launching of its Victory Day campaign.

The party's critical digital infrastructure remained operational, according to United Russia's statement.

A source in Ukrainian special services told the Kyiv Independent that United Russia's digital platforms were in fact "partially inaccessible," and that Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) was behind the attack.

The servers, websites, as well as the er.ru and edinros domains remained under attack at 9 p.m. local time, according to the source.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has repelled around 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

One of the largest cyberattacks targeted Kyivstar, the country's leading telecommunications provider, in December 2023. People across the country reported internet and network outages, and the company's losses amounted to Hr 3.6 billion ($92.8 million).

Sources: Ukrainian hackers destroy data center used by Russian military industry
Ukrainian hackers, possibly connected to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), destroyed a data center used by the Russian military, oil, gas, and telecommunications industries, sources in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 8.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
