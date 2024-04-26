Ukraine's military intelligence launches cyberattack against United Russia party

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian military intelligence carried out a massive cyberattack on April 26, targeting the online platforms of Russia's ruling United Russia party, a source in Ukraine's special services told the Kyiv Independent.

United Russia claimed earlier in the day that its electronic services were under large-scale DDoS attacks. The party alleged that the attacks were linked to the launching of its Victory Day campaign.

The party's critical digital infrastructure remained operational, according to United Russia's statement.

A source in Ukrainian special services told the Kyiv Independent that United Russia's digital platforms were in fact "partially inaccessible," and that Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) was behind the attack.

The servers, websites, as well as the er.ru and edinros domains remained under attack at 9 p.m. local time, according to the source.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has repelled around 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

One of the largest cyberattacks targeted Kyivstar, the country's leading telecommunications provider, in December 2023. People across the country reported internet and network outages, and the company's losses amounted to Hr 3.6 billion ($92.8 million).