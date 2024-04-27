Skip to content
Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14

by Dinara Khalilova April 27, 2024 1:04 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's overnight missile attack against a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russia’s recent attacks against Ukraine’s Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts killed one person and wounded another 14, regional authorities reported early on April 27.

Russia attacked the southern city of Kherson and 13 other settlements in the region overnight and on April 26, killing one person and wounding another eight, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly damaged two houses, critical infrastructure facilities, and civilian cars.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

“At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.

Another person, a 67-year-old man, was injured when Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk at around 10 p.m. local time, according to Syniehubov.

Three civilians were injured in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

Russian troops launched a total of 16 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging 12 houses and five other unnamed buildings, added Filashkin.

Russia hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast several times late on April 27, wounding an 82-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, seven apartment buildings, a market, over 10 shops, an administrative building, and a beauty salon were damaged.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
