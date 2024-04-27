Norway to allocate $13.7 million for Ukrainian Leopard tank maintenance in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense revealed plans to provide up to $13.7 million for maintaining Leopard 2A4 tanks at a Polish maintenance center.

The funds will cover support, repair, and maintenance for the provided equipment, with technical assistance to be administered in Poland.

Additionally, Norway has recently donated military supplies worth approximately $91.3 million (1 billion NOK) to Ukraine, including artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and minesweepers.

As part of a joint effort among the Nordic nations, Norway has assisted in the training of Ukrainian de-mining personnel, in Lithuania.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated its commitment to providing essential assistance to Ukraine.

“We and our allies are clear about our long-term support for Ukraine. Ukraine can count on Norway’s steadfast support,” Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

Previously, Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard tanks as well as four support vehicles to Ukraine.