Norway to allocate $13.7 million for Ukrainian Leopard tank maintenance in Poland

by Sonya Bandouil April 27, 2024 5:44 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine on August 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The Norwegian Ministry of Defense revealed plans to provide up to $13.7 million for maintaining Leopard 2A4 tanks at a Polish maintenance center.

The funds will cover support, repair, and maintenance for the provided equipment, with technical assistance to be administered in Poland.

Additionally, Norway has recently donated military supplies worth approximately $91.3 million (1 billion NOK) to Ukraine, including artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and minesweepers.

As part of a joint effort among the Nordic nations, Norway has assisted in the training of Ukrainian de-mining personnel, in Lithuania.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated its commitment to providing essential assistance to Ukraine.

“We and our allies are clear about our long-term support for Ukraine. Ukraine can count on Norway’s steadfast support,” Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

Previously, Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard tanks as well as four support vehicles to Ukraine.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
5:26 PM

US announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with a $1 billion military aid package, the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on April 26 before the beginning of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as Ramstein format.
